Tonganoxie Municipal Court will resume today, but it will take place at the former Tonganoxie Public Library instead of Council Chambers.

Judge William Pray recently ordered the change. Court will take place at 1 p.m. today at the former library, 303 E. Bury St. The location change will help city officials conduct court proceedings with proper social distancing practices.

Anyone attending court must wear a mask. Masks will be provided if people do not bring their own. Tonganoxie City Fire Department personnel will provide initial screening. Parking will be available at Council Chambers, 321 S Delaware, and at the former library. For more information, contact City Hall at 913-845-2620, ext. 1030.