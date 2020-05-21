Linwood Community Library is moving ahead with its annual plant and garden exchange, weather permitting.

The event is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 19659 Linwood Road (Kansas Highway 32). The plant exchange will have a few new rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be dropped off Friday. Visitors should call the library, 913-301-3686, when they arrive so that library staff can safely retrieve the items. At that time, they will receive a ticket they should bring to the Saturday event.

Plant donors will get first dibs at the exchange with their tickets from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. From 12:30-3 p.m., anyone can come and see what’s available. All plants and items are free to new homes.

The event will go on as scheduled if the weather cooperates.