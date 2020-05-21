Archive for Thursday, May 21, 2020
Linwood plant exchange coming Saturday
May 21, 2020
Linwood Community Library is moving ahead with its annual plant and garden exchange, weather permitting.
The event is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 19659 Linwood Road (Kansas Highway 32). The plant exchange will have a few new rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be dropped off Friday. Visitors should call the library, 913-301-3686, when they arrive so that library staff can safely retrieve the items. At that time, they will receive a ticket they should bring to the Saturday event.
Plant donors will get first dibs at the exchange with their tickets from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. From 12:30-3 p.m., anyone can come and see what’s available. All plants and items are free to new homes.
The event will go on as scheduled if the weather cooperates.
