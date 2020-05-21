Leavenworth County Sheriff’s officers assisted with a pursuit involving a stolen Lexus thought to be involved in a homicide case that started May 12.

Kansas Highway Patrol reqeusted assistance with the pursuit about 7 p.m. Saturday as the purusit entered Leavenworth County from Douglas County on Interstate-70.

Deputies were able to set up spikes at 182nd Street and I-70. The vehicle attempted to strike the deputy setting up spikes while all other highway traffic had halted/yielded, according to sheriff’s reports.

The Lexus missed the deputy and struck the spike strips, resulting in it wrecking about a quarter-mile later. Two of the three occupants fled the scene, one driver and one passenger.

KHP and LVSO set up a perimeter in the creek area on the south side of I-70 between 158th and 166th. KHP requested Bonner Springs and Lawrence police departments respond with their K-9 units. A KHP helicopter arrived and located the two suspects who fled near the tree line. They were apprehended shortly after without incident, according to reports.

KHP booked the driver, a 38-year-old man, for fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault. A passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested for narcotics possession and obstruction.

The other passenger, a 36-year-old female, was released without charges.