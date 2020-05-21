The Friends of the Tonganoxie Library are encouraging residents to participate in the Tonganoxie Super Duper Chalk Drawing contest while practicing proper social distancing. FOTL will award gift cards to the artist or artists whose drawings receive the most Facebook likes, as well as Grand Jury prizes for the organization’s favorites. Participants can draw at home, or they can find a spot elsewhere. When participants are finished, they should:

• Take a photo of your finished piece.

• Upload it to the Friends of the Tonganoxie Public Library Facebook page.

• Share and send to friends so they can like and share and help you win.

• There is no set theme, so draw what you please while adhering to community standards. You know what’s right and wrong.

• If you choose to draw on sidewalks or parking spaces that are not your own, get permission from the owner.

• You have two weeks to come up with something cool (remember to cover it if rain is in the forecast).

• This contest is open to all ages.

• Participants must live within the Tonganoxie school district.

The contest started Monday and will run until 11:55 p.m. May 30.