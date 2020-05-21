Drivers can expect increased police presence on the city streets as the Tonganoxie Police Department joins agencies across Kansas in enforcing traffic laws with a primary focus on occupant restraint.

The increase in activity is in conjunction with the 2020 Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

This campaign started Monday and continues through May 31.

is made possible througha Kansas Department of Transportation grant. All motorists and passengers are encouraged to stay safe and use their seatbelts.