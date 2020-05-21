Archive for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Tonganoxie joins Click It or Ticket campaign

The Tonganoxie Police Department is at Sixth and Church streets.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

The Tonganoxie Police Department is at Sixth and Church streets.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 21, 2020

Drivers can expect increased police presence on the city streets as the Tonganoxie Police Department joins agencies across Kansas in enforcing traffic laws with a primary focus on occupant restraint.

The increase in activity is in conjunction with the 2020 Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

This campaign started Monday and continues through May 31.

is made possible througha Kansas Department of Transportation grant. All motorists and passengers are encouraged to stay safe and use their seatbelts.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment