Local veterans organizations are planning to observe Memorial Day again this year with U.S. flags flying at Tonganoxie cemeteries and other community locations, but no services are planned currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonganoxie American Legion Post 41 members will be placing small flags at the graves of veterans at Hubbel, Maple Grove and Sacred Heart cemeteries.

Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 tentatively is planning to also place larger flags at the cemeteries and along Fourth Street in the downtown district.

Both organizations normally have Memorial Day ceremonies as well, but are not having any in-person events this year due to the pandemic. Hubbel Hill Cemetery is just west of Tonganoxie on Kansas Highway 32, while Maple Grove and Sacred Heart are just south of the city on U.S. Highway 24-40.

Legion members will be placing flags Friday and then picking them up Tuesday. Memorial Day is Monday.

Anyone with questions about placing of flags at graves by the American Legion can call Connie Kleinschmidt at 979-308-5222.