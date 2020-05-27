The Leavenworth County Health Department plans to follow Gov. Laura Kelly's Ad Astra re-opening plan as a guideline while the county moves forward, though LCHD could make adjustments as time progresses.

The announcement came Wednesday in light of Kelly’s decision Tuesday to shift responsibility to each county's health officer.

LCHD made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

County health officials can create their own limits with relation to health, business and mass gathering limits.

“At this time, Leavenworth County is not imposing additional limits or orders, based on current conditions,” the press release read. “Although the Health Officer strongly recommends that Leavenworth County residents and businesses continue to adhere to the phases and guidance in the State’s Ad Astra plan.

“The Health Department will provide a guidance document to assist businesses and residents on current best practices.”

The local health department will continue with current practices with investigating outbreaks and cases, providing testing and performing contact tracing.

“We’ve appreciated how Leavenworth County residents and businesses have taken steps to mitigate this virus and ask that everyone continues to help with that effort,” the release said. “If these recommendations are followed, we have hope that our efforts will continue to recover our community.”

Kansas currently is in Phase 2 of Ad Astra:

• Mass gatherings should not be more than 15 people

• Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings for individuals

• People should continue to maintain 6-foot social distance

• Telework is strongly encouraged when possible

• Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay home

• People should minimize or avoid nonessential travel

• People should follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas

The health department released the Leavenworth County Guidance for “Re-Opening” on Wednesday that expanded on best practices for all businesses, and more specifically restaurants, retail, long-term care facilities and childcare.

“This will give us the time we need to monitor the data and see the impact of loosening restrictions, reopening businesses and gatherings that occur,” the release said. “It is extremely important that we all continue to practice physical distancing, wear barrier masks where we cannot maintain social distancing, practice good hygiene and make decisions that protect the health of the community. Just because the restrictions are being lifted does not mean the virus and threat is eliminated.”

LCHD’s daily COVID-19 update showed that the county had four more community cases and five more community recoveries since Tuesday’s report.

The county has 66 active community cases, 25 active cases at the Grossman Center and 54 active inmate cases at Lansing Correctional Facility.

In total, there have been 1,074 confirmed cases, 815 at LCF, 192 in the community and 67 at Grossman Center, along with 4,175 negative results. Two people currently are being hospitalized. There were 29 previously hospitalized.

There have been 123 recovery cases in the community, 757 at LCF and 42 at Grossman. The county has seen seven deaths, four at LCF and three in the community.