Tonganoxie Public Library begins curbside pickup
May 27, 2020
The Tonganoxie Public Library is starting to offer some services again as it cautiously moves toward opening its doors again.
The library launched its curbside pickup program starting Friday. Library cardholders can place orders for curbside pick-up, which started Tuesday For curbside pickup, patrons can:
Place items on hold using the library website catalog, email through our website at tonganoxielibrary.org/contact/ or call 913-845-3281.
Staff will contact patrons when their items are ready to be picked up at a designated time from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. If patrons want children’s materials, they can request an additional “bonus bag.” Patrons just need to let library staff know what theme they want — in one word — and staff will specially pack three books or DVDs for the youths.
Go to the back of the library to the designated curbside area marked by bright yellow signage that has pictures of Sherlock Holmes, Hermione Granger, Gandalf, Winne-the-Pooh or Elizabeth Bennet on each parking signs. Characters’ names will be in the pictures.
When patrons arrive, they should open their trunks for staff to place items. Patrons should keep windows rolled up so the library can continue to comply with social distancing recommendations.
Wait for the delivery of materials. Once the items have been placed in trunks, visitors can head home to utilize their library materials.
