Today's news
Click It or Ticket ends this weekend
May 28, 2020
Drivers can continue to expect increased police presence on the city streets as the Tonganoxie Police Department joins agencies across Kansas in enforcing traffic laws with a primary focus on occupant restraint.
The increase in activity is in conjunction with the 2020 Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign. That continues through Sunday. The campaign is made possible through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant. All motorists and passengers are encouraged to stay safe and use their seatbelts.
