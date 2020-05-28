Good Shepherd food needs list again includes peanut butter and jelly

The Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank continues to be open on a limited schedule.

The store, 423 E. Fourth St., now is open to customers 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Customers are required to wear face masks and temperatures will be taken at the door, before entry, with a non contact thermometer. Hand sanitizer will be provided also.

The store also is limiting customers shopping at any one time at 10 customers. Good Shepherd staff also are asking that no children be brought into the store.

Janet Stuke with Good Shepherd said the organization is having a board meeting Tuesday and likely will discuss whether to make any changes to the current schedule.

“At that time we’ll probably make a decision whether to open more than the three days or if we’re going to hold on to that for awhile,” she said.

Good Shepherd also is accepting donations 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the receiving dock behind the building.

All financial assistance also is being handled as usual 9-11 a.m. each day the shop is open. Clients will be interviewed individually. No more than one client will be admitted in the office at a time.

As for its food bank, the organization could use more peanut butter and jelly donations, as well as cereal, hand soaps and meats. Monetary donations still are being accepted also. Checks may be sent to Good Shepherd at P.O. Box 667.

“Donations have been coming in very steadily, and that’s been going well,” Stuke said.

Residents also can continue to put food items in the book nook at the downtown pocket park, Fourth and Delaware streets for others to grab food if they need it. That space was created as part of community led food drive at the start of the pandemic.

For more information, contact Good Shepherd at 913-845-3964 or visit its Facebook page.