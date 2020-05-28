Tonganoxie Recreation Commission staff put up nets at the sand volleyball courts Friday at Chieftain Park. The installation was part of TRC’s next reopening phase per the state’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” started Phase 2. That limits mass gatherings of 15 people when social distancing is possible. The current phase is expected to last until June 7, though that could change.

The Rec Commission is following guidelines from the Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Recreation and Parks Association, which are subject to change.

The Pickleball/tennis courts also are open, while ball fields now are open for practices only with the standard max of 15 participants. Programs now are open, as are park restrooms. The restrooms are being sanitized daily.

The park shelter and playgrounds remain closed, as do the Chieftain Park basketball courts. The courts are being refurbished in the coming weeks. Special events are canceled during Phase 2.