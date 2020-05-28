Summer strength and conditioning programs in the Tonganoxie school district are set to begin in mid-June.

The progarms at Tonganoxie high and middle schools are to get started June 15.

All students in grades 7-12 who plan to participate in athletics during the 2020-21 school year are eligible to participate.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has created summer guidelines for acclimation to physical activity. Student-athletes are required to participate in 10 acclimation days of workouts before each student-athlete is able to attend a team camp, participate in summer leagues, organized competitions or the like.

Tonganoxie USD 464 officials will communicate specific times to students and families as the start date gets closer.