The McLouth High boys cross country team has a state plaque.

MHS finished third at state Saturday in Victoria, with junior Jared Plake placing in the Top 20 for the Bulldogs. Plake finished the race in 17 minutes, 13.7 seconds.

Junior Henry Cloyd finished 22nd (17:23.1), senior August Forsberg 32nd (17:43.6), freshman Andrew Cloyd 38th (17:59.1) and sophomore Dylan Stemmons 42nd (18:03.8). Also competing for the Bulldogs were sophomore Camden Weissenbach (71st, 19:19.7) and junior Alex Bennett (78th, 19:32.3).

Berean Academy won the team title with 54 points. Stanton County finished as runner-up with 62 and the MHS placed third with 84.

Kansas City Christian placed fifth (106), Republic County sixth (179), Ell-Saline seventh (203), Central Heights eighth (207), Ellis ninth (224) and Remington 10th (227). Southeast of Saline placed 11th (255) and Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s Colgan 12th (295).

Trego senior Wyndom Giefer won the boys title with a time of 16:09.2.

Berean Academy won its second consecutive team title, though last year’s occurred while competing in a different class. The Warriors won the 1A title in 2019.

This year’s team title was the school’s sixth overall. Before 2019, the titles all were in 2A (2009, 1985, 1983a and 1981).

MHS girls finish seventh at state

The McLouth girls also competed as a full team Saturday.

MHS placed seventh, with Stanton County winning the girls title. The CXXX scored 48 for the title.

Remington placed second with 83, Oakley third with 108, Bishop Seabury fourth with 115 and Sacred Heart fifth with 132. Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s Colgan took the sixth-place spot with 143.

McLouth nabbed seventh with 165 points. The rest of the field had Ellinwood at eighth (177), Berean Academy ninth (179) and Bennington 10th (191).

Stanton County sophomore Chesney Peterson won the individual title with an 18:17.1 time.

MHS junior Reagan Clark led the Bulldogs with a 29th-place finish. She completed the race in 21:42.2. Junior Nina Hedden placed 34th (21:50.4), freshman Ash David (22:50.1), senior Baylee Wolfe (22:56.2), junior Shelby Hedden 75th (23:57.6), junior Tristyn Lilly 90th (26:16.4) and sophomore Sky Forsberg 93rd (26:55.3).

Stanton County won its second consecutive girls team title, as the Trojans also swept the boys and girls titles in 2019. Overall, the Trojans have won 12 state titles on the girls side, including five straight form 1992-96, back-to-back in 1992 and 1993 and five more between 1979 and 1989.