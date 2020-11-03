The Mirror will be updating election results later this evening for the 2020 General Election.

Incumbents are listed with an asterisk after party affiliation. R=Republican; D=Democrat; L=Libertarian

U.S. President/Vice President

Leavenworth County

28 of 43 precincts reporting

Trump and Pence (R)* 18,707

Biden and Harris (D) 12,728

Jorgensen and Cohen (L) 842

U.S. Senator

Leavenworth County

28 of 43 precincts reporting

Roger Marshall (R) 17,392

Barbara Bollier (D) 12,747

Jason Buckley (L) 2,021

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

28 of 43 precincts reporting

Jake LaTurner (R) 18,439

Michelle De La Isla (D) 11,913

Robert Garrard (L) 1,502

State Senator, 3rd District

Leavenworth County

13 of 17 precincts reporting

Willie Dove (R) 10,720

Tom Holland (D)* 6,277

State Senator, 5th District

Leavenworth County

15 of 26 precincts reporting

Jeff Pittman (D) 8,425

Kevin Braun (R)* 6,515

State Representative, 38th District

Leavenworth County

7 of 9 precincts reporting

Timothy Johnson (R) 5,718

Sherri D. Grogan (D) 3,522

State Representative, 40th District

Leavenworth County

7 of 11 precincts reporting

David French (R)* 4,468

Joana Scholtz (D) 4,047

State Representative, 41st District

Leavenworth County

8 of 14 precincts reporting

Pat Proctor (R) 3,184

Mike Griswold (D) 3,068

Leavenworth County Register of Deeds

28 of 43 precincts reporting

Stacy Driscoll (D)* 16,033

TerriLois Mashburn (R) 15,530

Leavenworth County Sheriff

28 of 43 precincts reporting

Andy Dedeke (R)* 18,024

Kent Leintz (D) 13,793