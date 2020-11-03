Archive for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
ELECTION CENTRAL 2020: November General Election
The Mirror will be updating election results later this evening for the 2020 General Election.
Incumbents are listed with an asterisk after party affiliation. R=Republican; D=Democrat; L=Libertarian
U.S. President/Vice President
Leavenworth County
28 of 43 precincts reporting
Trump and Pence (R)* 18,707
Biden and Harris (D) 12,728
Jorgensen and Cohen (L) 842
U.S. Senator
Leavenworth County
28 of 43 precincts reporting
Roger Marshall (R) 17,392
Barbara Bollier (D) 12,747
Jason Buckley (L) 2,021
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
28 of 43 precincts reporting
Jake LaTurner (R) 18,439
Michelle De La Isla (D) 11,913
Robert Garrard (L) 1,502
State Senator, 3rd District
Leavenworth County
13 of 17 precincts reporting
Willie Dove (R) 10,720
Tom Holland (D)* 6,277
State Senator, 5th District
Leavenworth County
15 of 26 precincts reporting
Jeff Pittman (D) 8,425
Kevin Braun (R)* 6,515
State Representative, 38th District
Leavenworth County
7 of 9 precincts reporting
Timothy Johnson (R) 5,718
Sherri D. Grogan (D) 3,522
State Representative, 40th District
Leavenworth County
7 of 11 precincts reporting
David French (R)* 4,468
Joana Scholtz (D) 4,047
State Representative, 41st District
Leavenworth County
8 of 14 precincts reporting
Pat Proctor (R) 3,184
Mike Griswold (D) 3,068
Leavenworth County Register of Deeds
28 of 43 precincts reporting
Stacy Driscoll (D)* 16,033
TerriLois Mashburn (R) 15,530
Leavenworth County Sheriff
28 of 43 precincts reporting
Andy Dedeke (R)* 18,024
Kent Leintz (D) 13,793
