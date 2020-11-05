Here are unofficial results from the 2020 general election. Results will be official Nov. 16 when the Leavenworth County Commission canvasses the election.

Incumbents are listed with an asterisk after party affiliation. R=Republican; D=Democrat; L=Libertarian; number is parentheses are percentage of vote won

U.S. President/Vice President

Leavenworth County

43 of 43 precincts reporting

Trump and Pence (R)* 21,370 (59)

Biden and Harris (D) 13,745 (38)

Jorgensen and Cohen (L) 982 (3)

Statewide

Trump and Pence (R)* 750,531 (57)

Biden and Harris (D) 547,824 (41)

Jorgensen and Cohen (L) 29,287 (2)

U.S. Senator

Leavenworth County

43 of 43 precincts reporting

Roger Marshall (R) 19,860 (55)

Barbara Bollier (D) 13,762 (38)

Jason Buckley (L) 2,353 (7)

Statewide

Roger Marshall (R) 708,933 (54)

Barbara Bollier (D) 549,635 (42)

Jason Buckley (L) 65,185 (5)

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

43 of 43 precincts reporting

Jake LaTurner (R) 20,940 (59)

Michelle De La Isla (D) 12,904 (36)

Robert Garrard (L) 1,757 (5)

Statewide

Jake LaTurner (R) 181,988 (55)

Michelle De La Isla (D) 133,252 (41)

Robert Garrard (L) 13,731 (4)

State Senator, 3rd District

Leavenworth County

17 of 17 precincts reporting

Willie Dove (R) 11,876 (64)

Tom Holland (D)* 6,688 (36)

District

Willie Dove (R) 19,168 (49)

Tom Holland (D)* 19,961 (51)

State Senator, 5th District

Leavenworth County

26 of 26 precincts reporting

Jeff Pittman (D) 9,432 (55)

Kevin Braun (R)* 7,700 (45)

District

Jeff Pittman (D) 16,502 (53)

Kevin Braun (R)* 14,627 (47)

State Representative, 38th District

Leavenworth County

9 of 9 precincts reporting

Timothy Johnson (R) 6,385 (63)

Sherri D. Grogan (D) 3,724 (37)

District

Timothy Johnson (R) 9,238 (63)

Sherri D. Grogan (D) 5,368 (37)

State Representative, 40th District

Leavenworth County

11 of 11 precincts reporting

David French (R)* 5,267 (54)

Joana Scholtz (D) 4,475 (46)

District

David French (R)* 5,267 (54)

Joana Scholtz (D) 4,475 (46)

State Representative, 41st District

Leavenworth County

14 of 14 precincts reporting

Pat Proctor (R) 3,789

Mike Griswold (D) 3,377

District

Pat Proctor (R) 3,789

Mike Griswold (D) 3,377

Supreme Court Justice 4

Leavenworth County

43 of 43 precincts reporting

Eric S. Rosen "Yes" 20,595 (64)

Eric S. Rosen "No" 11,769 (36)

District

Eric S. Rosen "Yes" 802,656 (70)

Eric S. Rosen "No" 344,881 (30)

Leavenworth County Register of Deeds

43 of 43 precincts reporting

Stacy Driscoll (D)* 17,506 (49.5)

TerriLois Mashburn (R) 17,809

Leavenworth County Sheriff

43 of 43 precincts reporting

Andy Dedeke (R)* 20,477 (58)

Kent Leintz (D) 15,112 (42)