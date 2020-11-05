Archive for Thursday, November 5, 2020
ELECTION CENTRAL 2020: November General Election
Here are unofficial results from the 2020 general election. Results will be official Nov. 16 when the Leavenworth County Commission canvasses the election.
Incumbents are listed with an asterisk after party affiliation. R=Republican; D=Democrat; L=Libertarian; number is parentheses are percentage of vote won
U.S. President/Vice President
Leavenworth County
43 of 43 precincts reporting
Trump and Pence (R)* 21,370 (59)
Biden and Harris (D) 13,745 (38)
Jorgensen and Cohen (L) 982 (3)
Statewide
Trump and Pence (R)* 750,531 (57)
Biden and Harris (D) 547,824 (41)
Jorgensen and Cohen (L) 29,287 (2)
U.S. Senator
Leavenworth County
43 of 43 precincts reporting
Roger Marshall (R) 19,860 (55)
Barbara Bollier (D) 13,762 (38)
Jason Buckley (L) 2,353 (7)
Statewide
Roger Marshall (R) 708,933 (54)
Barbara Bollier (D) 549,635 (42)
Jason Buckley (L) 65,185 (5)
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
43 of 43 precincts reporting
Jake LaTurner (R) 20,940 (59)
Michelle De La Isla (D) 12,904 (36)
Robert Garrard (L) 1,757 (5)
Statewide
Jake LaTurner (R) 181,988 (55)
Michelle De La Isla (D) 133,252 (41)
Robert Garrard (L) 13,731 (4)
State Senator, 3rd District
Leavenworth County
17 of 17 precincts reporting
Willie Dove (R) 11,876 (64)
Tom Holland (D)* 6,688 (36)
District
Willie Dove (R) 19,168 (49)
Tom Holland (D)* 19,961 (51)
State Senator, 5th District
Leavenworth County
26 of 26 precincts reporting
Jeff Pittman (D) 9,432 (55)
Kevin Braun (R)* 7,700 (45)
District
Jeff Pittman (D) 16,502 (53)
Kevin Braun (R)* 14,627 (47)
State Representative, 38th District
Leavenworth County
9 of 9 precincts reporting
Timothy Johnson (R) 6,385 (63)
Sherri D. Grogan (D) 3,724 (37)
District
Timothy Johnson (R) 9,238 (63)
Sherri D. Grogan (D) 5,368 (37)
State Representative, 40th District
Leavenworth County
11 of 11 precincts reporting
David French (R)* 5,267 (54)
Joana Scholtz (D) 4,475 (46)
District
David French (R)* 5,267 (54)
Joana Scholtz (D) 4,475 (46)
State Representative, 41st District
Leavenworth County
14 of 14 precincts reporting
Pat Proctor (R) 3,789
Mike Griswold (D) 3,377
District
Pat Proctor (R) 3,789
Mike Griswold (D) 3,377
Supreme Court Justice 4
Leavenworth County
43 of 43 precincts reporting
Eric S. Rosen "Yes" 20,595 (64)
Eric S. Rosen "No" 11,769 (36)
District
Eric S. Rosen "Yes" 802,656 (70)
Eric S. Rosen "No" 344,881 (30)
Leavenworth County Register of Deeds
43 of 43 precincts reporting
Stacy Driscoll (D)* 17,506 (49.5)
TerriLois Mashburn (R) 17,809
Leavenworth County Sheriff
43 of 43 precincts reporting
Andy Dedeke (R)* 20,477 (58)
Kent Leintz (D) 15,112 (42)
