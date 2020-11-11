Tonganoxie residents interested in being considered to fill a City Council seat have until early December to apply.

City staff will be taking applications until 10 a.m. Dec. 3. The Council then will review the applications at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Council Member Lisa Patterson announced at last week’s regular council meeting that she was stepping down due to an impending move outside city limits. Her position will be vacant Dec. 4.

Applications can be submitted with the online boards and commissions application page at tonganoxie.org or with a completed hard copy application. Hard copies can be picked up at City Hall, 526 E. Fourth St.

To complete an application, interested residents should submit an electronic or hard copy of the application form along with a letter of interest and resume.

Questions can be directed to Assistant City Manager Dan Porter or City Manager George Brajkovic at 913-845-2620.