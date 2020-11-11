And here it is.

Tonganoxie High will play in the Class 4A state sectionals for the second year in a row after dropping former Kaw Valley League foe Lansing this past Friday.

The game was tight in the first half, but THS capitalized on Lansing miscues in the second half and turned a 14-10 lead into 28-10.

THS eventually won the game, 49-10.

The Chieftains were up, 21-10, when Blake Poje intercepted a Lansing pass and returned it to the Lion 7-yard-line. Tyler Bowden then ran it in for a touchdown, one of his five TDs on the night. Bowden finished with 257 yards on 25 carries.

Sam Kleidosty also scored a rushing touchdown, as the junior finished the game with 81 yards on seven carries. He also had a receiving touchdown and 34 receiving yards on two catches.

Poje, meanwhile, finished the game 4-for-12 and 41 yards through the air and the one passing TD.

Branden Martin led the Chieftains with 13 tackles, eight of which were solo, in the playoff victory.

Devyn Splichal and Logan Blancarte each had a sack against the Lions as well.

Poje managed a 53-yard punt, his only punt of the night, while Jackson McWilliams was 7-for-7 on PAT attempts for Tonganoxie.

Defensively, James Eaton and Connor Bruch each recovered fumbles.

Tonganoxie now directs its attention to a rematch with Bishop Miege on a Friday the 13th sectionals showdown in Tonganoxie.

THS enters the game at 9-1, while Bishop Miege is 4-4 after knocking off previously unbeaten Fort Scott, 62-13, this past week. Miege won last year’s game, 54-10, before eventually winning its sixth straight state title.

The game again will be at Beatty Field. If the Chieftains can get by the Stags this week, they would host one more home game a week from Friday in the substate round.

Other sectional games Friday are St. James Academy (5-4) at Basehor-Linwood (7-3), Buhler (6-3) at McPherson (9-1) and Arkansas City (4-6) at Wamego (6-4).