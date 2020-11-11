Tonganoxie High got a late goal in its Class 4-3-2-1A state quarterfinal match, but it wasn’t enough to get the Chieftains a spot at state a few days later.

THS lost, 3-1, Nov. 3 to Bishop Miege at Beatty Field. The loss ended a big season for Tonganoxie, which went 11-5 and won a regional championship.

The Chieftains also fell to the eventual state champions for the second season in a row. Miege went on to defeat another Frontier League squad in Louisburg on Friday at state. LHS advanced to state after defeating fellow Frontier League member Baldwin, 3-0, in the quarterfinals. Baldwin ended its season at 11-6-1.

Miege outlasted Louisburg, 2-0, Friday at Wichita’s Stryker Complex in the state semifinals and then defeated Wichita’s Trinity Academy, 3-1, Saturday in the state championship.

The Stags now have won five straight state titles.

Louisburg placed third at state Saturday after shutting out Rose Hill, 3-0, in the consolation match. The Wildcats finished the season, 16-2, while Rose Hill ended its year at 16-3-1.

Miege won state with a final record of 10-5-3.

Dodge City finished off a perfect 20-0 season with a 3-0 victory against Olathe East (13-6) in the 6A title match in Topeka and then St. Thomas Aquinas (15-3-3) won the 5A title with an 8-1 victory against Maize (17-3-1) in Spring Hill.