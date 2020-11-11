Based on new rankings, Friday’s playoff game between Tonganoxie and Bishop Miege will be a battle of the top two teams in Class 4A.

It’s hard to argue against that opinion, as kpreps.com earlier this week announced that Tonganoxie is the new No. 1 team in 4A and Bishop Miege No. 2.

Both moved up in the rankings a spot after top-ranked Paola, the No. 1 seed in the East Bracket, fell to St. James Academy this past Friday.

There was a chance THS and Paola could get a rematch after their exciting game in Week 3 (PHS won, 35-28), but SJA upset the Panthers 45-35, handing Paola its first loss of the season. THS defeated Lansing, 49-10, while Miege routed Fort Scott, 63-12.

THS (9-1) will try to defeat Miege (4-4) and end the Stags’ state championship streak. BMHS has won the last six state crowns. St. James Academy plays Basehor-Linwood (7-3). The winners of those two games will meet next Friday in the substate round. Tonganoxie would also be the home team for that game if they win this Friday. The state championship is 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Topeka’s Hummer Park.