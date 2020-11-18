The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board will meet today to discuss ongoing plans for remote learning as the high school already moved to full remote learning earlier this week.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library to discuss COVID-19 updates in the district, remote learning plans and extra-curricular activities.

“We are continuing to evaluate our numbers with regard to positive cases and direct contacts,” a Facebook post from Superintendent Loren Feldkamp read on the district’s page. “It is clear that we are experiencing a sharp increase. This has had a detrimental impact on our ability to cover classes, both with substitute teachers and teachers on staff.

“As a result, the High School will be switching to a remote format, solely because of the challenges we are experiencing with staffing. More information will be forthcoming, pending action by the Board of Education.”

The board potentially will decide a proposed end date for remote learning, along with potential changes to the district’s reopening plan.

In addition, the school district’s student nutrition department will be offering free meals to in-person student who are now doing remote learning. Pickup time is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today along the curb in front of the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

Ordering for meals Nov. 23 and 24 must be done online by 8 p.m. Sunday.

Breakfast and lunch meals are included in the free meals.

Tonganoxie is not alone as other area districts have either gone to full remote learning or are evaluating such moves as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the area and statewide.

Leavenworth County Health Department numbers Monday showed that the county had more than 300 new community cases in the past week.

Tonganoxie Public Library switches back to appointment, curbside offerings Monday

Staff at Tonganoxie Public library continues to be on site full-time, but walk-in visits again are not available.

Director Nicole Holifield announced Monday on the library’s Facebook page that due to COVID-19 rates in Leavenworth County, the library now is at a level in the “red zone,” per the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Curbside pickup continues to be available, as does study room usage. Both are by appointment only. Virtual programing services also continue to be available to patrons.

For more information about the library, visit its Facebook or its website (tonganoxielibrary.org) or call 913-845-3281.