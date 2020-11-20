An adaptive holiday celebration soon will be rolling through downtown Tonganoxie.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting “Drive-by” ceremony will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can roll down Fourth Street in vehicles and take in the holiday decorations and more. The route starts at Fourth and Green streets and heads east along Fourth Street two blocks. Motorists can then either turn left and head north onto Delaware Street or continue east along the route another block to Fourth and Main streets.

Event committee members and others will start putting most decorations starting today in preparation for the festivities.

Visitors can enjoy holiday lights, Santa Claus, musical performances and a Mayor Christmas Story when they tune their vehicle radios to 98.3 for local broadcasting.

This year’s downtown area will have additional decor on street poles and other decor.

A food drive to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank also is in the works, with canned goods expected to be delivered Friday.

More about the event can be found on the city of Tonganoxie’s Facebook page as well.