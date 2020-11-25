The Tonganoxie USD 464 Board of Education will be discussing a strategic reopening plan and Superintendent Loren Feldkamp’s remote learning recommendation from last week’s remote learning recommendation.

The meeting currently is planned to be an in-person meeting, with patron comments being included to the agenda. The special meeting will be 6 p.m. at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library. It will be livesreamed online, and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements, though those limits haven’t yet been determined. Masks will be required at the meeting.

According to information from the district, the meeting’s main purpose is to allow for public comment on USD 464’s Strategic Reopening Plan and the remote learning recommendation. During the meeting, 30 minutes will be reserved for public comments, with the opportunity for all viewpoints allowed. As board policy states, individual speakers have 3 minutes to present their concerns and groups with the same interests are encouraged to appoint a spokesman.

Monday’s meeting will also include an update from Feldkamp and other administrators along with potential action items for the Board to consider. Remote learning as of now would begin Nov. 30 districtwide. THS went to remote learning early last week.

On Tuesday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association executive board approved a moratorium on high school competitions from Dec. 23 through Jan. 7. That means competitions can start Dec. 1 and continue until Dec. 22 and then resume Jan. 8. The amended motion passed, 53-22. Original recommendations called for competition seasons to start a week later in January and be shortened seasons. Basketball, for instance, would have changed to a 13-game regular season instead of 20 games.

As for other regulations in the area, the Leavenworth City Commission voted, 4-1, to enact a mask mandate in the city of Leavenworth this past Thursday. That move came a day after a motion at a Leavenworth County Commission meeting to pursue countywide mask mandate failed for lack of a second despite recommendations from Jamie Miller, County Health Officer, to do so with rising cases in the county, which has been a trend statewide and nationally.

Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday that a man in his early 20s died from complications with COVID-19. The death marked the first involving someone that young, as others have been in the 55 or older range. As of Monday, there have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in Leavenworth County, 25 in the community and four at Lansing Correctional Facility.

