Tonganoxie High School's football game against Piper originally scheduled for Friday now might take place Saturday.

THS officials posted late Friday afternoon that the game had been canceled because Piper was awaiting COVID-19 test results for some of its players.

Wyandotte County Health Department officials informed Piper that they could not play Friday because those test results were not confirmed yet.

However, THS announced later Friday that the game potentially now could be played at 5 p.m. Saturday at Beatty Field if the WCHD clears Piper to play by noon Saturday.

Tonganoxie still had homecoming coronation at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Beatty Field. This year's royalty were Nolan Rogers and Ashtin Barnes.

Tonganoxie High football already has been looking for a new opponent for next Friday's game, as Spring Hill had to cancel their Frontier League game against the Chieftains at SHHS due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.