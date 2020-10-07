Candidates running in the November general election will be speaking at a candidates this weekend.

First State Bank and Trust and Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 again are sponsoring a forum, this time from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at VFW Park, weather permitting.

Those attending are requested to bring lawn chairs.If need be the forum will be moved inside with social distancing.

Invited to attend are candidates for Kansas House of Representatives and Kansas Senate, Leavenworth County Sheriff and Register of Deeds.

The forum comes a few days before the voter registration deadline for the general election.

Tuesday is the last day residents can register to vote if they’re not already registered.

Advance voting begins the next day at the Leavenworth County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Staff members in the office of Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinksi also will begin mailing advance ballots that day.

Residents can request advance ballots through Oct. 27.

Advance voting in person at the courthouse will continue until noon Nov. 2.

Polls then will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 this year.