Junction City’s late goals sink Tonganoxie High soccer on road

Tonganoxie High soccer

By Shawn Linenberger

October 7, 2020

Junction City and Tonganoxie High battled in a back-and-forth affair Tuesday at JCHS, but the Blue Jays broke a late tie and won, 5-4, in the high-scoring match.

The Blue Jays got on the board first, but Cuyler Kietzman helped the Chieftains even the score with a goal not long after the JCHS goal.

Junction City got up, 3-1, later in the first half, but Tonganoxie again had answers.

Abel Mendoza scored on an assist from Grayson Sonntag and then Afton Boone tied up the match with about 5 minutes left before intermission.

Tonganoxie took the lead for the first time in the 72nd minute on a Grayson Sonntag penalty kick that made its way into the Junction City net.

The Blue Jays, though, connected for two late goals and held on for the 5-4 victory.

The setback dropped Tonganoxie to 7-3 overall.

THS is back home for a 6:15 p.m. match Thursday against Ottawa before another road match, this time at 4 p.m. Monday in Atchison against Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

