Ottawa sweeps Tonganoxie High volleyball in Frontier League contest

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 7, 2020

Tonganoxie High volleyball dropped a Frontier League match Tuesday at Ottawa.

The Cyclones swept, 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-14) for the victory.

The loss dropped THS to 6-15 on the season.

Tonganoxie has another road contest this week with a match Thursday in Meriden against Jeff West.

The Chieftains also are competing Saturday at Mill Valley.

