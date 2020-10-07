Archive for Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Ottawa sweeps Tonganoxie High volleyball in Frontier League contest
October 7, 2020
Tonganoxie High volleyball dropped a Frontier League match Tuesday at Ottawa.
The Cyclones swept, 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-14) for the victory.
The loss dropped THS to 6-15 on the season.
Tonganoxie has another road contest this week with a match Thursday in Meriden against Jeff West.
The Chieftains also are competing Saturday at Mill Valley.
