Tonganoxie High get to know another new opponent this year.

THS now will play Class 6A school Shawnee Mission East at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Beatty Field.

The Chieftains picked up the game Wednesday after it was announced Bonner Springs could not play in Week 7 of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

THS officials are replacing the Bonner Springs game with a clash with SM East. The Lancers are 1-2 on the season, as they did not play the first two weeks of the season due to earlier COVID-19 restrictions.

Positive cases and sizable quarantines have caused the schedule changes.

That Oct. 16 game will mark the third week in which a game has been moved to a different date, a new opponent needed to be scheduled or both.

THS defeated Piper this past Saturday, 29-0, The game originally was to be played the day before, but it was postponed due to Piper payers awaiting COVID-19 test results. Tests later came back negative, and the game was moved to 5 p.m. this past Saturday.

This week's game at Spring Hill was shelved due to SHHS needing to quarantine. Enter Southern Boone, a school in Ashland, Mo., comparable in size to Tonganoxie. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Like Tonganoxie, Southern Boone enters Saturday's game with a 4-1 record. The Eagles will be traveling nearly 3 hours for the interstate matchup.

As of now, the regular-season finale will be Oct. 23 at Ottawa. The Cyclones are 1-4 overall and 1-4 in Frontier League play. THS is 3-1 in Frontier League games.