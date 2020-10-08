Tonganoxie High boys soccer got another score right before halftime Thursday against Ottawa at Beatty Field.

Junior Daniel Zesati scored in the 40th minute. Zesati scored with 24 seconds left before halftime, helping THS take a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.

The Chieftains went on to win, 3-0, improving to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in Frontier League play.

THS junior Cuyler Kietzmann scored the team’s second goal in the 64th minute and then Zusati scored again with roughly 3 minutes to go in regulation with help from an Afton Boone assist.

Tonganoxie has three matches left in the regular season, including one next week. The Chieftains travel south for a 4 p.m. match Oct. 15 against Baldwin on the road. From ther, it’s a 6:15 p.m. match Oct. 20 in Topeka against Seaman and then the home finale a couple days later against Eudora. That match starts at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22.

Baldwin and Eudora both are 5-4-1 on the year, while Seaman is 6-4-1.

Monday’s match against Maur Hill-Mount Academy in Atchison was canceled due to team members there being required to quarantine.