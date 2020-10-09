It was a clean sweep for the Tonganoxie High volleyball team Thursday in Meriden

Tonganoxie won, 3-0, against Jeff West and improved to 7-15 on the season.

The Chieftains won the first set, 25-18, and then took the second, 25-23. THS completed the sweep with a 25-16 victory in the third set.

Tonganoxie now prepares for matches Saturday at Mill Valley.