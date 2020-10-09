Archive for Friday, October 9, 2020

Tonganoxie High volleyball picks up road victory against Jeff West

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 9, 2020

It was a clean sweep for the Tonganoxie High volleyball team Thursday in Meriden

Tonganoxie won, 3-0, against Jeff West and improved to 7-15 on the season.

The Chieftains won the first set, 25-18, and then took the second, 25-23. THS completed the sweep with a 25-16 victory in the third set.

Tonganoxie now prepares for matches Saturday at Mill Valley.

