Tonganoxie High volleyball picks up road victory against Jeff West
October 9, 2020
It was a clean sweep for the Tonganoxie High volleyball team Thursday in Meriden
Tonganoxie won, 3-0, against Jeff West and improved to 7-15 on the season.
The Chieftains won the first set, 25-18, and then took the second, 25-23. THS completed the sweep with a 25-16 victory in the third set.
Tonganoxie now prepares for matches Saturday at Mill Valley.
