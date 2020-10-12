Tonganoxie High girls golf is looking to earn a Class 4A state tournament bid today.

The Chieftains are competing in the Holton Regional today at the Holton Country Club.

Today’s regional starts at 9 a.m. The other two regionals are at Independence and Wellington. Tee time is 10 a.m. at both the Independence Country Club and Wellington Golf Course.

Other teams competing Monday are Clay Center, Concordia, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego.