Tonganoxie High girls golf competing at Holton Regional

The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved girls golf as the district's newest high school offering. The team's inaugural season is this fall, with THS boys golf coach Doug Sandburg also leading the girls team.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 12, 2020

Tonganoxie High girls golf is looking to earn a Class 4A state tournament bid today.

The Chieftains are competing in the Holton Regional today at the Holton Country Club.

Today’s regional starts at 9 a.m. The other two regionals are at Independence and Wellington. Tee time is 10 a.m. at both the Independence Country Club and Wellington Golf Course.

Other teams competing Monday are Clay Center, Concordia, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego.

