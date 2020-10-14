Morgan Brusven is headed back to state.

The Tonganoxie High senior earned a state bid with a third-pace finish at Monday’s Class 4A regional at Holton.

Brusven, who won the Anderson County Regional as a junior, shot an 88 Monday.

THS coach Doug Sandburg had hoped for another team appearance after the Chieftains earned their first state bid as a team last year, but some challenges this year prevented a repeat of that feat.

Sophomore Hayden York started the day for the Chieftains, but she had to bow out after three holes at the tournament. Quarantine protocols for potential contact cases regrading positive COVID-19 cases at THS required that she not continue at the tournament.

Senior Meghan Heskett placed 21st, while junior Chilali Turner placed 22nd.

Senior Kylie Rickard finished the day in 39th for THS.

Concordia senior Abaigeal Donovan won the meet with an 83, winning in a playoff against Wamego sophomore Ashten Pierson, who placed second with an 83.

Brusven will represent THS next week at the Class 4A state tournament.

The senior will compete starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. The tournament will conclude Tuesday. The 6A meet will be at the Hesston Golf Course, while 5A is at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. The 3-2-1A meet will be at the Cherry Oaks Golf Course in Cheney.