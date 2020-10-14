Tonganoxie business will be receiving a total of more than $387,000 through the CARES Act spending plan.

The Tonganoxie City Council approved the funding during its regular meeting Oct. 5.

Applications were submitted from Sept. 1-9 and then on Sept. 17, the Allocation Review Committee, comprised of City Council members Lisa Patterson and Jake Dale and Tonganoxie Business Association President Monica Gee reviewed and made recommendations for the funding. The council established the spending plan through an ordinance July 20 and the Leavenworth County Commission then approved it Aug. 12.

Brett Waggoner with Governmental Assistance Services, reviewed the businesses’ cost verification document submissions to make sure they were in compliance with federal and state guidelines for eligibility.

There were 19 small businesses that received allocations. Businesses that will be receiving funding are: Freedom Defense Arms Manufacturing, $30,000; Downtown Drugstore, $28,624; Dancing Butterflies, $1,686; Free State Fitness, $17,500, Brunswick Ballroom, $17,500; Flashbacks, $27,000; T-Town Nutrition, $12,500; 1866 Bar and Grill, $30,000; Grandpa’s Burger Box, $15,000; First Response Wellness, $25,000; Jeannie’s Formal and Fashion Wear, $15,000; Machine Parts Service, $12,500; Mid Star Lab, $27,500; Pleasant Valley Vet Clinic, $27,500; Ryan’s Public House, $30,000; Studio 800, Karen Cobb, $10,000; Studio 800, Christine Courtney, $10,000; Tonganoxie Family Dentistry, $30,000; and Kelly Law, $20,000.

Council Member Loralee Stevens owns Ryan’s Public House with her husband, Mike Ryan. She left virtual city council meetings when the council had discussions regarding the funding during the application process.

The local funding is made possible through work at the federal level, as Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and then President Donald Trump singed it into law March 27.