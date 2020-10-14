Archive for Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Tonganoxie City Council selects Thomas Turf for mowing contract at business park
October 14, 2020
The council approved a contract with Thomas Turf and Landscape for mowing services of city-owned lots at the Tonganoxie Business Park for 2020.
The Leavenworth landscape company had a low bid of $3,000.
Other bids were from Superior Lawn Care and Snow Removal ($3,600) and Denholm Home and Lawn ($7,500).
The contract was approved at the Oct. 5 meeting.
