By Shawn Linenberger

October 14, 2020

Council selects Thomas Turf for mowing contract at business park

The council approved a contract with Thomas Turf and Landscape for mowing services of city-owned lots at the Tonganoxie Business Park for 2020.

The Leavenworth landscape company had a low bid of $3,000.

Other bids were from Superior Lawn Care and Snow Removal ($3,600) and Denholm Home and Lawn ($7,500).

The contract was approved at the Oct. 5 meeting.

