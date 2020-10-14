The Tonganoxie High girls cross country team earned a second-place finish at the Pleasant Ridge Invitational on Saturday

THS scored 66 on the day for second. Eudora won the meet with 23 points.

Senior Christi Chambers led Tonganoxie with a second-place finish individually. She finished the course in 21 minutes, 4.7 seconds.

Junior Kyleigh Thomas placed 11th (22:10.7), while senior Kat Wombwell finished 13th (22:40) and junior Brooklyn Lang placed 19th (23:22.8).

Senior Grace Slabaugh took 29th (24:53.7) and junior Chy Aaron 30th (24:53.9). Freshman Mallory Dick finished the day in 33rd (25:29.2).

Next up for the girls team is the Frontier League Meet, which is Thursday in Ottawa. Races start at 4:30 p.m.

The girls Class 4A regional race will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 in Baldwin

Gilmore leads boys with individual title

Sophomore Eli Gilmore won the Pleasant Ridge Invitational.

He finished the race in 16:43.6.

Overall, Tonganoxie placed sixth with 135 points. Eudora won the meet with 39 points.

Senior Chas Gilmore placed 19th with a time of 18:50.2, while sophomore Brnadon Wilson nabbed 36th with a 20:07.3 time. Junior Nick Edholm placed 39th (20:28) and senior Jonah Stephen 40th (20:40.4).

Sophomore Gabe Reischman finished the day in 49th (21:58.4)

The Chieftains have their Frontier League meet next. Races start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Ottawa.

The boys will then compete in a 4A regional at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Baldwin Golf Course.