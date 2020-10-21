Advance voting started last Wednesday, Oct. 14. Staff members in the office of Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinksi started mailing advance ballots that day.

Residents can request advance ballots into early next week. The ballots can be requested through Tuesday, and then those ballots will be mailed to voters.

Advance voting in person at the courthouse, meanwhile, will continue until noon Nov. 2.

Polls then will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 this year.

Election results will become official a few days later when the Leavenworth County Commission canvasses the votes, which is the case for every election.

More information about the general election, including sample ballots and other resources, can be found at leaveworthcounty.org.