Tonganoxie High has a league champion in cross country this year.

THS sophomore Eli Gilmore won Thursday’s Frontier League Meet at Ottawa.

Gilmore finished the race in 17 minutes, 25.11 seconds.

Sophomore Gabe Reischman finished 27th for the Chieftains in 20:27.64, while fellow sophomores Ben Farrar (20:18.25) and Brandon Wilson (20:21.66) placed 30th and 31st, respectively.

Junior Nick Eldholm was right there in the pack at 32nd with a 20:22.18 time. Senior Nolan Rogers placed 35th (20:27.95) and senior Chas Gilmore 38th (20:36.5). Senior Jonah Stephen placed 40th for the Chieftains (20:38.48).

Also competing for Tonganoxie were freshman Michael Boattary (47th, 21:07.13), freshman Cole Holmgren (53rd, 21:19.66), sophomore Dorsey Daniel (55th, 21:25.62) senior Samuel Manus (68th, 22:16.47), sophomore Robby Patterson (82nd, 23:55.53), junior Benedict Hunter (92nd, 25:28.24), freshman TJ Schmid (98th, 27:41.13), freshman Dylan Perman (101st, 29:33.71) and freshman Harold Merei (105th, 32:30.35).

Tonganoxie placed sixth with 121 points. Eudora won the meet with 49 points. Spring Hill was runner-up with 79, Bonner Springs third with 83 and Louisburg fourth with 96. Piper finished fifth (114), Baldwin seventh (173) and Paola eighth (193).

Girls take 4th at league

Kristi Chambers finished 12th at the Frontier League Meet.

The senior finished the race in 21:54.1 and helped lead the team to a fourth-place finish.

Sophomore Kyleigh Thomas was close behind in 15th with a 22:19.84 time, while senior Katherine Wombwell finished 22nd with a 22:59.7 time.

Junior Brooklyn Lang placed 30th (23:34.69), while freshman Mallory Dick placed 50th (24:50.55), junior Chy Aaron placed 51st (24:53.14) and senior Grace Slabaugh placed 52nd (24:53.69).

Junior Macy Geiger finished 54th (25:02.98), senior Heather Wombwell placed 65th (26:10.72) and senior Clara Altenhofen placed 66th (26:14.07).

Others competing for THS were junior Madi Schiffelbien (84th, 28:25.91), freshman Molly Cullen (85th, 28:45.7), freshman Emiline Liebano (86th, 28:48.57), senior Sydney Angell (92nd, 30:52.9) and freshman Alaina Rogers (100th, 35:20.72).

Eudora completed a clean sweep in Ottawa, as the Cardinals also won the girls title.

EHS scored 50 points, with Baldwin in second with 55 and Spring Hill third with 69.

Tonganoxie had 120 for fourth, Louisburg 143 for fifth and Piper 171 for sixth. Bonner Springs (173), Paola (199) and Ottawa (201) finished out the field.

Regionals set for Saturday

Tonganoxie cross country now directs its attention to the postseason.

THS will compete Saturday at a Class 4A regional in Baldwin City.

The girls races will start at 10 a.m. and the boys 10:45 a.m. at the Baldwin Golf Course.

Other teams there are Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola and Bishop Miege.