In-person activities aren’t as readily available to senior citizens during the pandemic, but the Leavenworth County Council on Aging and Tonganoxie Public Library still are among organizations and entities still providing resources and opportunities.

The Council on Aging still offers Meals on Wheels, transportation and some shopping for seniors, but the Council on Aging’s center at 1830 S. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is closed to the general public for in-person activities, but staff there continue to offer information assistance, according to Scarlet Ross with the Council on Aging.

She said Meals on Wheels deliveries to homes and weekday meals to local sites such as the Florence Riford Senior Center are available during the pandemic, but there are some changes.

In the past, meals have been delivered to seniors in their homes, but the food now is left outside the home, on a chair or table for example, to ensure contactless delivery.

“They wave at us to know they’re OK,” Ross said.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, meals can be picked up at the Riford Center, but in-person dining is not allowed.

At Tonganoxie Public Library, there are several digital resources available to seniors currently, including Hoopla, Flipster and Libby.

Hoopla is a service that provides ebooks, audiobooks, films, television programs, comics and music, while Flipster allows patrons to read magazines on computers or mobile devices. Libby, meanwhile, is an app that gives patrons access to ebooks and audiobooks.

Susan Ibarra, adult and children’s event coordinator at the library, told The Mirror in an email that the library is anticipating providing VITA tax services to seniors in the new year through the Council on Aging.

Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St., offered several other activities to seniors before the pandemic and will look to again once that programming can resume.

Some of those offerings are Bingo, Bunco, Dominoes, visiting nurses services, Master Gardeners, Tech Savvy computer and phone basics and Medicare presentations. The library also offers a flu shot clinic and the Angel Tree during the holidays, a Christmas gift-giving program for senior citizens.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission normally offers early morning hall walking at Tonganoxie High School west campus during colder months, but that service isn’t available during the pandemic.

Crocheting classes ranging from beginner to advanced are being offered in October and November through TRC.

Most October sessions have passed, but all levels are available in November.

Visit tongierec.org for more information or call 913-845-3502.

For more about Council on Aging, visit leavenworthcounty.org or call 913-684-0777.

Tonganoxie Public Library is open in some capacity, whether for walk-in visits (9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m.) or by appointment (noon-4 p.m.) weekdays and Saturday mornings (9 a.m.-noon).

For more information, visit the library online at tonganoxielibrary.org, at the library’s Facebook page or by calling 913-845-3281.