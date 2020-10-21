Tongaoxie High boys soccer finishes the regular season with a 6:15 p.m. match against Eudora (6-6-1) Thursday. THS (8-4) THS will be the No. 1 seed in Class 4-3-2-1A Region 8 when the playoffs get started next week. THS will play Atchison (3-6-1), Bishop Ward (3-6-1) or Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-6-1) in the first round, as those are the other teams in the regional.