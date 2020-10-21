Tonganoxie High volleyball is preparing for the postseason.

THS finished up the regular season Tuesday with the regular-season finale against Eudora.

The Cardinals swept the match, 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-19).

With the loss, Tonganoxie fell to 8-21 on the season. The Chieftains will be the No. 5 seed in the Eudora Substate on Saturday. THS will take on No. 4 Bishop Miege (13-11) in a play-in match at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The winner then will take on No. 1 Louisburg (21-9) in the first semifinal and then No. 2 Eudora (16-10) will meet No. 3 Baldwin (12-10) in the other semifinal. Winners will meet in the substate championship.

THS also played a match Monday in Atchison. Tonganoxie came away with the victory, 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-18).