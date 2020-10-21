Archive for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Tongaoxie High volleyball to face Bishop Miege at substate Saturday in Eudora
October 21, 2020
Tonganoxie High volleyball is preparing for the postseason.
THS finished up the regular season Tuesday with the regular-season finale against Eudora.
The Cardinals swept the match, 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-19).
With the loss, Tonganoxie fell to 8-21 on the season. The Chieftains will be the No. 5 seed in the Eudora Substate on Saturday. THS will take on No. 4 Bishop Miege (13-11) in a play-in match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The winner then will take on No. 1 Louisburg (21-9) in the first semifinal and then No. 2 Eudora (16-10) will meet No. 3 Baldwin (12-10) in the other semifinal. Winners will meet in the substate championship.
THS also played a match Monday in Atchison. Tonganoxie came away with the victory, 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-18).
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment