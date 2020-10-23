The final tuneup before the postseason went well for the Tonganoxie High boys soccer team.

Tonganoxie shut out Frontier League rival Eudora, 6-0, Thursday at Beatty Field. With the victory, THS finished the regular season at 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Frontier League play.

Junior Grayson Sonntag had a big day against the Cardinals, scoring Tonganoxie’s first goal and then two more in the span of about 2 minutes in the second half for the hat trick. He scored three of the team’s six goals.

TEAM LEADERS (Through 13 matches) Goals Grayson Sonntag, 10 Abel Mendoza, 6 Daniel Zesati, 3 Jimmy Larkin, 3 Afton Boone, 2 Cuyler Kietzmann, 2 Jackson McWilliams, 2 Brenan Kuzmic, 2 David Cruz, 1 Assists Grayson Sonntag, 10 Brenan Kuzmic, 4 Daniel Zesati, 3 Abel Mendoza, 2 Afton Boone, 2 Jackson McWilliams, 1 Shutouts Jackson McWilliams, 2 Mikey Conroy, 1

Sophomore Brenan Kuzmic scored Tonganoxie’s second goal in the first half with a nifty floater that, with a little help from the wind, dropped over the gloves of a leaping Eudora goalie. The ball dropped behind the goalie and into the south goal, making the score 2-0. Sonntag’s back-to-back goals made it 4-0. his third goal came after pursuing the ball in the box against a Eudora defender. He collided with that defender and then the EHS defender got tangled up with his goalie, which helped Sonntag make a clear path to the goal.

Senior Dakotah Coates connected for a penalty kick in the north goal and made it 5-0. Senior Jimmy Larkin then knocked in one last goal for the Chieftains in the second half.

Sonntag almost had a four-goal night. The Eudora goalie knocked down Sonntag’s penalty kick in the first half, sending the Eudora crowd into a frenzy and igniting the Cardinal team. EHS appeared to have some momentum with the save, but the Cards (6-7-1 and 1-3-1) couldn’t capitalize and Tonganoxie eventually registered the shutout. It marked Tonganoxie’s fifth shutout of the season. THS is 5-2 in shutout matches this season. All but one of them, a 1-0 victory against Topeka High, involved Frontier League foes.

THS coach Jon Orndorff said his team played well in its final tune-up before the postseason.

The Chieftains enter next week’s Class 4-3-2-1A playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the four-team Region 8. Tonganoxie will take on No. 4 Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-8-1).

Brackets haven’t officially been released, but regional play starts Monday. The game against the Junior Ravens will take place at 6 p.m. at Beatty Field. The teams were supposed to play earlier this season in Atchison, but MH-MA had to cancel due to quarantine protocol. The other regional matchup will be No. 2 Atchison (4-7-1) against No. 3 Bishop Ward (3-8-1). If Tonganoxie wins against Maur Hill-Mount Academy, it will play the winner of Atchison-Bishop Ward at 6 p.m. Thursday at home.

Orndorff is happy to have home-field advantage as long as the team can.

“We play really well at home,” Orndorff said about this year’s squad, which is 8-1 on the Beatty Field turf this season.

If Tonganoxie can win those first two matches, they will take on the winner of Regional 7.

That all-private school region has No. 1 Heritage Christian out of Olathe (10-3-1), No. 2 Kansas City Christian (7-4-1) from Prairie Village, No. 3 Bishop Miege (5-5-3) out of Roeland Park and No. 4 Maranatha Christian Academy (0-6-0) from Shawnee.

The regional champ with the better record will host that match, so if any team other than Heritage Christian advances, THS will host.

“One game at a time,” Orndorff said. “We hope the stars align in our favor and we see what happens.”