Archive for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Tonganoxie High volleyball falls to Bishop Miege at 4A substate; McLouth reaches 2A substate finals

Tonganoxie High volleyball seniors for the 2020 season gather after their final home match Tuesday at THS. Pictured, from left, are Emilie Crowley, Tessa Calovich, Lexi Ziolo, Frankie Downing and Kiernyn Dale. Tonganoxie finished the season Saturday at the Eudora Substate after losing to eventual substate champion Bishop Miege.

Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High volleyball seniors for the 2020 season gather after their final home match Tuesday at THS. Pictured, from left, are Emilie Crowley, Tessa Calovich, Lexi Ziolo, Frankie Downing and Kiernyn Dale. Tonganoxie finished the season Saturday at the Eudora Substate after losing to eventual substate champion Bishop Miege.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 24, 2020

The Tonganoxie High volleyball season ended Saturday with a loss to eventual Class 4A substate champion Bishop Miege.

Tonganoxie, the No. 5 seed in the five-team Eudora Substate, fell to Bishop Miege, 25-9, 25-10.

Miege then defeated No. 1 Louisburg, 25-16, 25-15 and No. 2 Eudora, 25-16, 25-15. BMHS improved to 16-11 after winning the substate.

THS finished the year at 8-22. Seniors on this year’s squad were Tessa Calovich, Emilie Crowley, Kiernyn Dale, Frankie Downing and Lexi Ziolo.

Louisburg finished the year 20-10, while Eudora ended the season as substate runner-up at 17-11. Baldwin, the No. 3 seed, ended its season at 12-11 after losing to Eudora in the semifinals. EHS won, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21.

Other teams advancing to state in 4A on Saturday were Andale (33-2), Clearwater (20-12), McPherson (32-3), Clay Center (26-6), Wamego (23-12), Ottawa (22-13) and Labette County (25-7).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state quarterfinal matches will take place on campuses and then the semifinals and finals will take place Friday in Hutchinson. Winners of odd-numbered regionals will play at home of the winners of even-numbered regionals. For instance Wamego (23-12) won Regional 5, so Wamego will travel Tuesday to Roeland Park to play Miege.

Other quarterfinal matches will be Andale (33-2) at Clearwater (20-12), McPherson (32-3) at Clay Center (26-6) and Ottawa (22-13) at Labette County (25-7).

Ottawa was the lone Frontier League to advance to state. THS alum Laura Jeannin is head coach of the Cyclones.

McLouth reaches substate finals

McLouth High was a victory away from a state berth.

The Bulldogs were the No. 3 seed in the Jefferson County North Regional in Class 2A.

MHS defeated No. 6 Riverside (4-28) in two sets, 25-18, 25-15 and then No. 2 Maur Hill-Mount Academy (17-5) in two, 25-22, 25-22. Host school JCN, though, proved too be too much for the Bulldogs. The Chargers won substate title match, 25-16, 25-21, improving to 32-5 on the year.

McLouth ended its season at 16-17.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment