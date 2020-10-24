The Tonganoxie High volleyball season ended Saturday with a loss to eventual Class 4A substate champion Bishop Miege.

Tonganoxie, the No. 5 seed in the five-team Eudora Substate, fell to Bishop Miege, 25-9, 25-10.

Miege then defeated No. 1 Louisburg, 25-16, 25-15 and No. 2 Eudora, 25-16, 25-15. BMHS improved to 16-11 after winning the substate.

THS finished the year at 8-22. Seniors on this year’s squad were Tessa Calovich, Emilie Crowley, Kiernyn Dale, Frankie Downing and Lexi Ziolo.

Louisburg finished the year 20-10, while Eudora ended the season as substate runner-up at 17-11. Baldwin, the No. 3 seed, ended its season at 12-11 after losing to Eudora in the semifinals. EHS won, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21.

Other teams advancing to state in 4A on Saturday were Andale (33-2), Clearwater (20-12), McPherson (32-3), Clay Center (26-6), Wamego (23-12), Ottawa (22-13) and Labette County (25-7).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state quarterfinal matches will take place on campuses and then the semifinals and finals will take place Friday in Hutchinson. Winners of odd-numbered regionals will play at home of the winners of even-numbered regionals. For instance Wamego (23-12) won Regional 5, so Wamego will travel Tuesday to Roeland Park to play Miege.

Other quarterfinal matches will be Andale (33-2) at Clearwater (20-12), McPherson (32-3) at Clay Center (26-6) and Ottawa (22-13) at Labette County (25-7).

Ottawa was the lone Frontier League to advance to state. THS alum Laura Jeannin is head coach of the Cyclones.

McLouth reaches substate finals

McLouth High was a victory away from a state berth.

The Bulldogs were the No. 3 seed in the Jefferson County North Regional in Class 2A.

MHS defeated No. 6 Riverside (4-28) in two sets, 25-18, 25-15 and then No. 2 Maur Hill-Mount Academy (17-5) in two, 25-22, 25-22. Host school JCN, though, proved too be too much for the Bulldogs. The Chargers won substate title match, 25-16, 25-21, improving to 32-5 on the year.

McLouth ended its season at 16-17.