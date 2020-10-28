Satellite voting will be available today in Tonganoxie for local voters wanting another option to vote in advance of Tuesday’s general election.

Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinski said late last week that the satellite option was offered two days this week. Satellite voting was available Tuesday at Basehor United Methodist Church and also is available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today at Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 at 910 E. First St.

The satellite voting is open to all registered voters in Leavenworth County.

For those who have requested advance ballots by mail, those can be dropped off at various outdoor ballot boxes available in the county, including at the Leavenworth County Annex, 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie, Basehor Community Library, 1400 158th St. in Basehor, Lansing City Hall Community Room, 800 First Terrace in Lansing and Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St. or Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St., both in Leavenworth.

The last day advance ballots by mail were sent out was Tuesday.

Voters can drop those off at any of the ballot boxes or at the Courthouse and on Election Day.

Ballot boxes will be closed by 6 or 7 p.m. Monday, Klasinski said, so if those advance ballots are being dropped off at any of those locations, voters need to deliver them before then.

Klasinski reminds voters who requested those advance ballots by mail that need to sign the envelope in which ballots are to be returned.

“I think that’s key,” Klasinski said.

She also asks voters who have not received ballots they requested by mail to contact her office, 913-684-0421.

As of late last week, 15,000 ballots were mailed out to voters requesting advance ballots in that manner. Klasinski said she’d received close to 8,930 back late last week. There also have been about 2,800 advance ballots cast in person so far, she said. There are 50,000 registered voters in Leavenworth County.

“If they received a ballot, let’s get those turned in,” Klasinski said. “We’re still missing quite a few.

“We’ve had excellent response from the ballot boxes, so that’s good.”

Polls also will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day. The first precinct to be posted on Election Night will be results of the advance ballots, which can be viewed at leavenworthcounty.org. Sample ballots can be viewed in advance on the website also.

“I think we’re going to have record turnout,” said Klasinski, who thinks there potentially could be upwards of 75-78% voter turnout.

Results won’t come in until after next week’s Mirror print deadline, but results will be available online at tonganoxiemirror.com as they come in Election Night.