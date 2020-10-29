McLouth High will be sending both cross country teams to state in Class 2A.

The MHS boys won the Turner Regional on Saturday at Pierson Park in Kansas City, Kan. The MHS girls placed second as a team.

The Bulldogs won the boys race with 40 points, just ahead of Kansas City Christian, which had 42.

Jefferson County North placed third with 67, while Atchison County placed fourth with 93. Olathe’s Heritage Christian (121), Valley Falls (149) and Horton (199) finished out the field.

On the girls side, McLouth finished as runner-up with 58 points. Bishop Seabury won the girls title with a low score of 35.

JCN finished third (72), KC Christian fourth (74), Valley Falls fifth (134) and Horton sixth (140).

McLouth sophomore Henry Cloyd led the boys team with a third-place finish.

He finished the race in 19 minutes, 10.9 seconds. JCN senior Trevor Pentlin won the meet with an 18:45.9 time.

The Bulldogs nabbed four spots in the Top 10 overall, including senior August Forsberg (19:27.9), freshman Andrew Cloyd (19:29) and junior Jared Plake (19:45.1) taking spots 7-9, respectively.

McLouth sophomore Dylan Stemmons placed 13th (20:10.4), sophomore Camden Weissenbach 23rd (21:24) and junior Alex Bennett 26th (21:47.2).

Junior Reagan Clark placed sixth individually for girls team. She finished the race in 23:59.8.

Junior Nina Hedden placed 11th (25:17.1) and senior Baylee Wolfe 12th (25:20.4). Junior Shelby Hedden finished 17th, while freshman Ash David finished 23rd (26:04.3). Junior Trystyn Lilly (29:16.6) placed 39th and sophomore Sky Forsberg 40th (31:21.8) for the Bulldogs.

KC Christian senior Alysia Wagner won the meet with a 20:49.6 time.

McLouth teams will take a hefty trip west on Interstate 70 for the Bulldogs’ state competition.

The 2A and 1A championships are Saturday at the Sand Plum Golf Course in Victoria.

The boys will compete at 9:30 a.m. and girls at 10:05 a.m. in Victoria, which is 12 miles east of Hays on I-70 and about a 3 1/2 hour drive from McLouth.

Tonganoxie High alum Andrew Bouza coaches the MHS cross country teams.