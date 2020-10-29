Archive for Thursday, October 29, 2020
McLouth High football ends season early
October 29, 2020
McLouth High was supposed to play its regular-season finale this past Friday against archrival Oskaloosa, but the Bears had to cancel due to COVID-19 cases on the team.
With the cancellation, both teams finished the season 0-7.
The Bulldogs had a demanding schedule that included games against state powerhouses Rossville and McLouth.
MHS played Atchison County close in Week 3 and had its highest point output of the year against the Tigers in a 34-20 loss. But McLouth was only able to muster 8 points the next four weeks. The points came in a 49-8 loss to Silver Lake.
Though all teams in Classes 4A-6A advance to the playoffs with “Week 9” games, lower classes have a certain number of teams advance on into the playoffs. Mclouth competes in 2A and did not advance to the playoffs, which start Friday.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment