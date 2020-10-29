McLouth High was supposed to play its regular-season finale this past Friday against archrival Oskaloosa, but the Bears had to cancel due to COVID-19 cases on the team.

With the cancellation, both teams finished the season 0-7.

The Bulldogs had a demanding schedule that included games against state powerhouses Rossville and McLouth.

MHS played Atchison County close in Week 3 and had its highest point output of the year against the Tigers in a 34-20 loss. But McLouth was only able to muster 8 points the next four weeks. The points came in a 49-8 loss to Silver Lake.

Though all teams in Classes 4A-6A advance to the playoffs with “Week 9” games, lower classes have a certain number of teams advance on into the playoffs. Mclouth competes in 2A and did not advance to the playoffs, which start Friday.