McLouth High volleyball was a victory away from a state berth.

The Bulldogs were the No. 3 seed in the Jefferson County North Regional in Class 2A.

MHS defeated No. 6 Riverside (4-28) in two sets, 25-18, 25-15 and then No. 2 Maur Hill-Mount Academy (17-5) in two, 25-22, 25-22. Host school JCN, though, proved too be too much for the Bulldogs. The Chargers won substate title match, 25-16, 25-21, improving to 32-5 on the year.

McLouth ended its season at 16-17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state quarterfinals will be played on high school campuses, with the winners of odd-numbered substates playing at the home gymnasiums of the even-numbered substate winners.

Matches took place after The Mirror’s print deadline, but the 2A quarterfinal bracket was as follows: Spearvile (312-2) at Smith Center (32-6), Hillsboro (26-3) at Garden Plain (29-7), Wabaunsee (26-10) at JCN (32-5) and Olathe’s Heritage Christian (24-8) at St. Mary’s Colgan (23-4) in Pittsburg.

Quarterfinals and finals will be played Friday at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.