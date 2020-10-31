It was a Top 10 type of day for Tonganoxie High cross country at state.

Senior Kristi Chambers placed seventh at the Class 4A girls state meet today at the Wamego Country Club.

And then sophomore Eli Gilmore placed fourth in the boys race.

Chambers, who was competing at state for the fourth and final time, went out in style with her best state performance. She finished the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 58.58 seconds.

Gilmore finished his race in 16:38.93.

Chapman senior Taylor Briggs won the girls race in 18:18.96, while Hayden junior Tanner Newkirk won the boys meet with a time of 15:53.32.

Buhler won the boys team title with 75 points, while Baldwin won the girls race with 39. Buhler won its third straight boys title, while Baldwin won its 11th state crown on the girls side, all of which have occurred since 2002. The Bulldogs last won a state title in 2018. They also won five straight titles from 2007-11.

The Frontier League represented well at this year’s meet. Along with Tonganoxie’s individual performances, the league swept the Top 3 spots in the girls standings. Along with Baldwin were Eudora (60) and Louisburg (100).

On the boys side, Eudora placed ninth and Louisburg 11th.