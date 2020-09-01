Archive for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Tonganoxie High girls golf wins tournament opener at Ottawa

Tonganoxie High girls golf celebrates winning its opening tournament Monday in Ottawa.

September 1, 2020

The Tonganoxie High girls golf team found a pretty good way to christen a new season — take first place at the opening tournament.

THS won the team title at the nine-hole Ottawa Tournament on Monday in Ottawa.

Meghan Heskett led the Chieftains with a second-place finish, while Morgan Brusven took third. Both golfers shot a 41 on the day.

Hayden York placed eight with a 47 and Chilali Turner took 10th with a 48.

Emma Skelley finished 11th and Kylie Rickard 21st for THS, which shot a 177 on the day.

“The girls are working hard, but will need to keep improving their games as the season goes on,” THS coach Doug Sandburg noted in a report about the tournament Monday at tongienation.org.

THS continues the season with a 1 p.m. meet today at Western Hills Golf Course. Seaman High is hosting the tournament.

