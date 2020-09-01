The Tonganoxie High girls golf team found a pretty good way to christen a new season — take first place at the opening tournament.

THS won the team title at the nine-hole Ottawa Tournament on Monday in Ottawa.

Meghan Heskett led the Chieftains with a second-place finish, while Morgan Brusven took third. Both golfers shot a 41 on the day.

Hayden York placed eight with a 47 and Chilali Turner took 10th with a 48.

Emma Skelley finished 11th and Kylie Rickard 21st for THS, which shot a 177 on the day.

“The girls are working hard, but will need to keep improving their games as the season goes on,” THS coach Doug Sandburg noted in a report about the tournament Monday at tongienation.org.

THS continues the season with a 1 p.m. meet today at Western Hills Golf Course. Seaman High is hosting the tournament.