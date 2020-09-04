Archive for Friday, September 4, 2020
2020 Tonganoxie High fall sports schedules/results
September 4, 2020
Here's a look at Tonganoxie High sports schedules and results for the 2020 fall season.
Tonganoxie High boys soccer
Aug. 28 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN, W, 3-1 (1-0, 0-0)
Sept. 8 at Spring Hill
Sept. 10 PAOLA
Sept. 15 at St. Mary’s Academy
Sept. 17 PIPER
Sept. 22 HAYDEN
Sept. 24 BONNER SPRINGS
Sept. 29 LOUISBURG
Oct. 5 TOPEKA HIGH
Oct. 6 at Junction City
Oct. 8 OTTAWA
Oct. 12 at Maur Hill-Mount Academy
Oct. 15 at Baldwin
Oct. 20 at Seaman
Oct. 22 EUDORA
Tonganoxie High volleyball
Sept. 1 at De Soto, L, 2-0 vs. DHS (25-23, 25-16), W, 2-0 vs. Piper (25-15, 25-16) (1-1, 1-0)
Sept. 3 at Pleasant Ridge, L, 3-2 (25-22, 28-26, 30-32, 22-25, 15-13) (1-2, 1-0)
Sept. 8 at Paola
Sept. 15 PIPER
Sept. 21 at Highland Park
Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS
Sept. 28 at Kansas City Christian
Sept. 29 SPRING HILL
Oct. 1 at Louisburg
Oct. 6 at Ottawa
Oct. 8 at Jeff West
Oct. 13 at Baldwin
Oct. 19 Atchison
Oct. 20 EUDORA
Tonganoxie High cross country
Sept. 5 at Lansing
Sept. 10 at Baldwin Invitational
Sept. 12 at Wamego Invitational
Sept. 17 at McLouth Invitational
Sept. 22 TONGANOXIE INVITATIONAL
Oct. 1 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational
Oct. 10 at USM Invitational
Oct. 15 Frontier League Meet at Ottawa
Oct. 24 Regionals at TBA
Tonganoxie High girls golf
Aug. 31 at Ottawa Invitational (Team placed first in the nine-hole tourney)
Sept. 2 at Seaman Invitational
Sept. 8 at Piper Invitational
Sept. 10 at Wamego Invitational
Sept. 15 at Shawnee Country Club
Sept. 23 at Paola Invitational
Sept. 28 at Jeff West Invitational
Oct. 5 at at Garnett Invitational
Tonganoxie High volleyball
Sept. 4 at Basehor-Linwood
Sept. 11 LOUISBURG
Sept. 18 at Paola
Sept. 25 EUDORA
Oct. 2 PIPER
Oct. 9 at Spring Hill
Oct. 16 BONNER SPRINGS
Oct. 23 at Ottawa
