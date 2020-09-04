Here's a look at Tonganoxie High sports schedules and results for the 2020 fall season.

Tonganoxie High boys soccer

Aug. 28 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN, W, 3-1 (1-0, 0-0)

Sept. 8 at Spring Hill

Sept. 10 PAOLA

Sept. 15 at St. Mary’s Academy

Sept. 17 PIPER

Sept. 22 HAYDEN

Sept. 24 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 29 LOUISBURG

Oct. 5 TOPEKA HIGH

Oct. 6 at Junction City

Oct. 8 OTTAWA

Oct. 12 at Maur Hill-Mount Academy

Oct. 15 at Baldwin

Oct. 20 at Seaman

Oct. 22 EUDORA

Tonganoxie High volleyball

Sept. 1 at De Soto, L, 2-0 vs. DHS (25-23, 25-16), W, 2-0 vs. Piper (25-15, 25-16) (1-1, 1-0)

Sept. 3 at Pleasant Ridge, L, 3-2 (25-22, 28-26, 30-32, 22-25, 15-13) (1-2, 1-0)

Sept. 8 at Paola

Sept. 15 PIPER

Sept. 21 at Highland Park

Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 28 at Kansas City Christian

Sept. 29 SPRING HILL

Oct. 1 at Louisburg

Oct. 6 at Ottawa

Oct. 8 at Jeff West

Oct. 13 at Baldwin

Oct. 19 Atchison

Oct. 20 EUDORA

Tonganoxie High cross country

Sept. 5 at Lansing

Sept. 10 at Baldwin Invitational

Sept. 12 at Wamego Invitational

Sept. 17 at McLouth Invitational

Sept. 22 TONGANOXIE INVITATIONAL

Oct. 1 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational

Oct. 10 at USM Invitational

Oct. 15 Frontier League Meet at Ottawa

Oct. 24 Regionals at TBA

Tonganoxie High girls golf

Aug. 31 at Ottawa Invitational (Team placed first in the nine-hole tourney)

Sept. 2 at Seaman Invitational

Sept. 8 at Piper Invitational

Sept. 10 at Wamego Invitational

Sept. 15 at Shawnee Country Club

Sept. 23 at Paola Invitational

Sept. 28 at Jeff West Invitational

Oct. 5 at at Garnett Invitational

Sept. 4 at Basehor-Linwood

Sept. 11 LOUISBURG

Sept. 18 at Paola

Sept. 25 EUDORA

Oct. 2 PIPER

Oct. 9 at Spring Hill

Oct. 16 BONNER SPRINGS

Oct. 23 at Ottawa