Tonganoxie High student-athletes in the Class of 2021 will have their Senior Night this fall — sooner than later.

THS announced earlier this week that fall teams will have Senior Night recognition during home events in the next two weeks.

Athletics director Cody Witte about the revised Senior Nights at tongienation.org. Normally the ceremonies take place at one of the last or final home games, matches and meets of the season, but with the uncertainties that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors will be recognized early in the season.

THS boys soccer seniors will be honored before their 6 p.m. match Sept. 10 against Paola, while THS football seniors will be honored before their home opener, which is 7 p.m. Sept. 11 against Louisburg. THS cross country and girls golf seniors will be recognized at halftime of the game against the Wildcats.

Volleyball will be the last fall squad to have Senior Night festivities. Volleyball seniors will be honored before their 6:30 p.m. varsity match against Piper on Sept. 15 at the THS gymnasium.