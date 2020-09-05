Archive for Saturday, September 5, 2020
Tonganoxie High football pulls away from Basehor-Linwood for victory in season opener
September 5, 2020
Tonganoxie opened the football season Friday in commanding fashion.
THS defeated archival Basehor-Linwood, 62-28, at Kiester Field in Basehor.
Though the high-scoring affair was back-and-forth, Tonganoxie never trailed in the game.
The Chieftains opened with a 14-0 lead before BLHS answered, which made it 14-7. THS scored again and then Basehor-Linwood scored again, which made it 21-14. THS built up a 35-14 lead before halftime, but the Bobcats stayed with the Chieftains. THS led, 41-28, heading into the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains iced the game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
THS improved to 1-0, while Basehor-Linwood dropped to 0-1.
Tonganoxie opens its Frontier League schedule Friday with the home opener against Lousiburg now what will be Senior Night.
BLHS opens United Kansas Conference play Friday against Leavenworth at home.
TONGANOXIE 66, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 28
Score by quarters
THS 21 14 14 13 — 62
BLHS 7 7 14 0 — 28
SCORES
Frontier League
Eudora 35, Baldwin 6
Paola 63, Bonner Springs 0
Piper 55, Ottawa 0
Louisburg 22, Spring Hill 14
Northeast Kansas League
Maur Hill 47, McLouth 12
Atchison County 42, Horton 0
Jefferson County North 42, Pleasant Ridge 14
Riverside 50, Oskaloosa 22
United Kansas Conference
Tonganoxie 66, Basehor-Linwood 28
De Soto 42, Lawrence Free State 34
Lansing 26, Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) 7
Lawrence High 53, Shawnee Heights 0
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment