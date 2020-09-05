Tonganoxie opened the football season Friday in commanding fashion.

THS defeated archival Basehor-Linwood, 62-28, at Kiester Field in Basehor.

Though the high-scoring affair was back-and-forth, Tonganoxie never trailed in the game.

The Chieftains opened with a 14-0 lead before BLHS answered, which made it 14-7. THS scored again and then Basehor-Linwood scored again, which made it 21-14. THS built up a 35-14 lead before halftime, but the Bobcats stayed with the Chieftains. THS led, 41-28, heading into the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains iced the game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

THS improved to 1-0, while Basehor-Linwood dropped to 0-1.

Tonganoxie opens its Frontier League schedule Friday with the home opener against Lousiburg now what will be Senior Night.

BLHS opens United Kansas Conference play Friday against Leavenworth at home.

TONGANOXIE 66, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 28

Score by quarters

THS 21 14 14 13 — 62

BLHS 7 7 14 0 — 28

SCORES

Frontier League

Eudora 35, Baldwin 6

Paola 63, Bonner Springs 0

Piper 55, Ottawa 0

Louisburg 22, Spring Hill 14

Northeast Kansas League

Maur Hill 47, McLouth 12

Atchison County 42, Horton 0

Jefferson County North 42, Pleasant Ridge 14

Riverside 50, Oskaloosa 22

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 42, Lawrence Free State 34

Lansing 26, Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) 7

Lawrence High 53, Shawnee Heights 0